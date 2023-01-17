New virtual food bank for pet rescues in Texas now accepting donations

A newly formed virtual foodbank needs your help to alleviate the crisis underway at local animal shelters.

Puppy Food Bank, a non-profit organization whose sole mission is dedicated to providing food supplies to pet rescue organizations committed to being “no kill,” is now accepting donations.

The virtual food bank will serve pet rescues in San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Corpus Christi.

God’s Dogs Rescue will be the first organization to benefit from a Puppy Food Bank shipment.

Puppy Food Bank works with pet food distributors to ship food directly to shelters, organizations, and approved fosters within the pet rescue organizations. Animal shelters can learn more and apply to be a partner by visiting www.puppyfoodbank.org.

“Currently, animal shelters are dealing with twice as many dogs as they ever had, and it’s crippling theirresources, which shouldn’t happen,” said Executive Director Danielle Gunter. “A lack of food andresources should not deter animal rescues. This is just one small step that we can take to help solve theproblem.”

Puppy Food Bank relies heavily on donors to help save these animals from being euthanized. An $11 donation per month (37 cents a day) will allow the organization to feed thousands of pets in the communities we serve.

All donors will also receive a free Puppy Food Bank tote bag in appreciation for their monthly support. Puppy Food Bank has also partnered with actor, comedian, author and television personality John O’Hurley as the official ambassador for the organization.

For over 20 years, O’Hurley has been a veteran host of NBC Sports highest-rated annual show, “The National Dog Show.” Presented by Purina. “The National Dog Show” airs on Thanksgiving Day and attracts more than 30 million viewers each year.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.