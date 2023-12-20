New traffic pattern on Twigg street ready for drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Wednesday morning there is a new traffic pattern when exiting Twigg Street onto Mesquite.

Safety enhancements include water-filled barriers that convert southbound Mesquite Street into a single lane at the intersection and that will mean drivers taking the Twigg exit can only turn right on Mesquite.

DPS officers are still stationed at the intersection to help avoid wrong-way drivers.

Since we reported on the wrong-way drivers, DPS has been stationed at the intersection and has stopped 16 wrong-way drivers.