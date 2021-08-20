New teacher at Port Aransas High School starts his career during a pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas High School students and teachers have welcomed three new staff members including Andrew Hardegree who graduated from Port A High School in 2013.

“I love coming into work everyday, the students are great they want to participate, they are amazing. I finally feel like I belong somewhere,” says Hardegree.

Mr. Hardegree teaches 10th through 12th grade and just about every math subject like algebra, calculus and computer science.

“Its been great so far, I've learned a lot and I'm excited for the rest of the year,” says student Ellis Burill.

Not long ago Andrew Hardegree walked through the halls of Port A High School but he says it looked a bit different then.

“I grew up in a traditional classroom where we were all facing the board all 2 or 3 feet away from other desks. I have arranged desks were we are kinda 3 to 6 feet apart,” says Hardegree.

After graduating from Texas A&M University Kingsville and a career in engineering Mr. Hardegree made his way back to Port Aransas High School.

“COVID was going around it wasn’t ideal circumstance but I felt it was my time to move away from engineering,” says Hardegree.

David Swartwout, Principal of Port Aransas High School says before school started Mr. Hardegree and other teachers had to prepare for the school year during a pandemic by covering COVID protocols and student policies.

“So, they have ample time to do training, but they also get their classrooms ready and their curriculum and their instruction ready,” says principal, David Swartwout.

Swartwout says preparation paid off, their first day of school was a success.

Students say they are feeling happy to have new teachers on campus.

“I actually like it a lot because it gives us a better chance to understand our teachers outside of teaching,” says student, Elsa Temples.

So far, Mr. Swartwout says student enrollment is up. There's just enough teachers to keep up with students at Port Aransas High School.