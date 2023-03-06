New TAMU-CC art exhibit celebrates Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new art exhibit at the Island University that's paying tribute to Corpus Christi.

It's called Body of Us. The title is a reference to Corpus Christi, as well as famous Tejano singer Selena's body and the cultural impact of her life and career. The paper material installation features Selena-sized tortillas, reems of aluminum foil, and piñata paper sauces dripping from the second floor.

It was created by renowned installation artist Justin Favela, along with art students from Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

Favela spent one week on campus with the students.

"It's a wonderful exhibit," said Danielle Saldana, a gallery member of TAMU-CC. "You feel very small and it feels very immersive."

The exhibition opened on Feb. 9 and closes on Saturday, March 25. You can view it at the Weil Gallery, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

