New splash park officially opened at the Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes renovations at popular local attractions. The Texas State Aquarium officially opened its expanded H-E-B Splash Park Monday morning.

Families and kids were lined up and ready to go.

The splash pad is three times bigger than the aquarium's old one and has new features like slides, a dump bucket, and climbing structures for kids to play on.

"So far, everybody’s having a good time. I really think the heat is probably helping in some way because you can come and cool off. If you’ve been at the beach all day long, you can come to the aquarium and sit in the AC and see dolphins, sharks and then chill off in the splash park," President of the Texas State Aquarium Jesse Garza said.

The splash park is open seven days a week from 11 A.M to 6 P.M.

It opens just one hour after the aquarium does.

Those who buy a ticket to the aquarium will automatically have access to the splash park to beat the heat this summer.

