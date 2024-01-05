New Southside business aims to positively shape youth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIDSTRONG recently opened its doors, offering a unique approach to children programs. Kristi Morris, the Area Developer for KIDSTRONG, emphasized that their training is science-based.

"In each class, we focus on three pillars of development: brain, physical, and character development," said Morris. The curriculum is crafted by professionals in various fields to nurture strong, confident, and high-character kids.

"At KIDSTRONG, our curriculum is developed by experts in childhood development, including pediatric physical therapists, family physicians, and CrossFit competitors," said Morris.

The classes incorporate real-life skills such as public speaking and eye contact to enhance confidence. Morris highlighted the importance of a positive environment, stating, "We have an affirmation in every class where we say, 'I am strong, I am brave, I can do this!'" said Morris.

The ultimate goal is not only to physically train the kids but also to equip them with long-term skills. "We provide the kids with tools to carry with them outside of KIDSTRONG, focusing on physical and character development, as well as brain development," said Morris.

