New sober living facility in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new facility just opened to help combat homelessness and substance abuse in Corpus Christi.

Friday was the grand opening of The Broken Chains Homeless Project fifth sober living facility at 709 Waco St.

The facility is meant to give the homeless and those seeking a sober life a second chance.

Veterans are their first priority. Peer support groups and additional resources are also available for their tenants.

The director of the group tells us they have big plans with this new space and plan to open more facilities in the future.

For a full list of all The Broken Chains Homeless Project’s services, click here.