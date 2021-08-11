New scam campaign targeting San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — It appears scammers are trying once again to get cash from victims via telephone.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office stated, "Once again a county resident is subjected to harassment by a caller posing as one of our deputies. You failed to show up for jury duty & there is a warrant.”

Police said they don't call people who have warrants out for their arrest but show up at their door. They added the calls are a scam.

Investigators hope no one in the San Patricio County doesn't fall for the con.