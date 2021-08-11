Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New scam campaign targeting San Patricio County

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
STILL TITLED: Scam Alert
Posted at 10:05 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 23:05:43-04

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — It appears scammers are trying once again to get cash from victims via telephone.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office stated, "Once again a county resident is subjected to harassment by a caller posing as one of our deputies. You failed to show up for jury duty & there is a warrant.”

Police said they don't call people who have warrants out for their arrest but show up at their door. They added the calls are a scam.

Investigators hope no one in the San Patricio County doesn't fall for the con.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education