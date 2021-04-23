New rules for Corpus Christi pet owners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday the Corpus Christi city council will consider some new rules that will affect our four-legged citizens and their owners.

Council members will vote on an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances regarding animal care and control.

Those animal care ordinances were first adopted on March 25, 1981, and have not been revised since Dec. 14, 2014.

The changes and revisions that will be voted on Tuesday were approved by the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Advisory Board on Jan. 20.

One of the biggest changes has to do with the yearly renewal of your pet's metal registration tag.

A revision being proposed would instead require that pets be implanted with a microchip. It would serve as a lifetime registration.

Pet owners would be required to update their information with the microchip company, for example if the pet gets a new owner.

The city is also addressing the problem of aggressive dogs.

If the revisions move forward, Animal Care Services will have enhanced enforcement powers to hold owners accountable for their dog's actions.

A new section also addresses the proper sheltering of pets.

No animal will be restrained outside without a shelter.

The shelter must have room for animals to move comfortably.

It must also be structurally sound, well ventilated, sanitary, and keep animals dry and clean.

The area around the shelter must also be clean and free of debris.

If temperatures fall below 50 degrees, bedding must be placed in the shelter.

No animal may be kept outdoors if the temperature is below 32 degrees or if a heat advisory has been issued.

If approved, these revisions go into effect on May 18.