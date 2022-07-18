New report unveils details about deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary school

A new report is unveiling details about the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

The scathing report finds systemic failures by agencies responding to the May 24 mass shooting saying they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety.

The investigating committee found 376 law enforcement were on the scene. Most from state and federal agencies, 5 were Uvalde school police officers. The report also points out failures to intervene despite early warning signs.

A year before the massacre, the gunmen was known on social media platforms as "school shooter" because of threats to other users.

Families of the victims are reacting with anger and disappointment to the 77 page report.

It also mentions hundreds of on scene law enforcement officers failed to act.

"I mean having stuff like this come out in bits and pieces it's only going to make things more frustrating, I think," said Arnulfo Reyes a Teacher at Robb Elementary.

"If somebody knew there were victims in there being killed or dying and did not do more, I believe those agencies will have to find accountability for those officers," said Rep. Dustin burrows (R) Texas House, report investigator.

As frustration over the response grows, so are calls for action. The report providing the most complete account so far of one of the worst school shootings in U.S. History.

Following the report's release, Uvalde's acting Chief of Police was placed on administrative leave.

