New report from the CDC shows the flu is spreading fast across the U.S.

A new CDC report shows the flu is spreading fast across the United States.

The latest numbers show 834 confirmed flu cases. That's down from a peak of 1,100 two weeks ago, but still way higher than the same time last year, when there were just 29 cases.

Stay home and away from others if you are sick. That is the number one piece of advice from Dr. James Mobley from the Health Authority for San Patricio County.

A report from NBC news shows widespread flu activity this early in the typical flu season has not been recorded in the U.S. in more than a decade.

And it's happening during an expected busy Thanksgiving travel week.

The surge also comes during a nationwide struggle to control what's being called a tripledemic. That's an outbreak of three viruses: flu, COVID, and RSV.

Mobley said the Department of State Health Services in Texas said the flu activity for the past three weeks is very high.

"Currently COVID is low but there is a slight increase over the last seven days so we are watching that very carefully," he said.

So, what should you do to stay safe and healthy?

Mobley said first thing is to get your COVID shot or booster as well as a flu shot, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.

“People are traveling they are going north, they’re going south, they are mixing it up so there is a lot of potential for folks to be inoculated from their love ones, visitors, and things like that," said Mobley.

Last he said if you plan to be out shopping it's not a bad idea to wear a mask.

