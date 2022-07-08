New recycling center encourages residents to keep San Patricio clean

INGLESIDE, Texas — The city of Ingleside officially opened its new recycling center.

The facility was unveiled to the public during Thursday's grand opening.

It's thanks to a partnership between the city, H-E-B, and the 'Keep Texas Recycling' program.

The new facility is open to all residents of San Patricio County and accepts cardboard, plastic bottles, and jugs.

Many residents hope this will encourage people to keep the area clean.

Jessie Lucio lives in Ingleside with her family and hopes to teach her children the importance of recycling.

"We get a lot of plastic bottles that blow into our yard because we live near the high school and the library," said Lucio. " There's so much wind and stuff it blows straight into our yard. So, we try to pick it up and recycle as much as possible."

The new facility is located at 1580 4th St.

