New principal chosen at Kaffie Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In its second 6 week period of the school year, Harold C. Kaffie Middle School has a new principal. Stevie Swanson was selected to replace Werner "Bucky" Hartman to lead the Kaffie campus after Hartman accepted a position outside of the district.

Swanson was most recently an assistant principal at Mary Carroll High School and was previously assistant principal at Marvin Baker Middle School and principal at London Middle School.

She has been an educator since 2010 and holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University as well as a master's in education from Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi.

“The committee valued Ms. Swanson’s experience as an administrator as well as her strong ties in CCISD,” Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. “We look forward to her leadership of the Dolphins community.”

