NEW PORT COMMISSIONERS: Nueces County Commissioners make Port appointments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners made appointments to the Port of Corpus Christi Authority Commission during its last meeting of the year.

Commissioners appointing Tony LaMantia and Michael Pedrotti to the commission that oversees the Port.

Port Chairman Charlie Zahn was not eligible for re-appointment given he had already served the maximum number of terms.

Incumbent Port Commissioner Bryan Gulley applied for the seat, but was not re-appointed.

In a new procedure established by the court in a recent meeting, each applicant had an opportunity to address the court prior to the vote.

Commissioners also had the opportunity to ask questions of applicants.

