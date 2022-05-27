New Port Aransas RV law aims to give vacationers more space on the beach

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — This holiday weekend, RV owners should be aware of a new law in Port Aransas. Port Aransas Police Department said all RV's and campers must be parked perpendicular to the water.

“I get what they’re doing, but I'm definitely not for it,” said Jake Taylor from San Antonio.

“It couldn’t be too bad. I know they’re trying to get more people in and all that stuff,” Clint Courtney said, vacationing from Canyon Lake area of Texas.

Taylor comes down from San Antonio most memorial days and said he’s not a fan of the change.

“Last year was crazy, so I get they’re trying to make room. But I mean a big part of it is being able to open your door and see the ocean," he said. "You’ve got your setup, you can make space for yourself. Now we’re trying to put chairs out make room and block off our own space.”

Courtney said he's also understanding of the change, but prefers the old way.

"The only thing is we don’t have the view of the ocean, like when we’re sideways. And the sun, you know, sometimes we’re not getting much sun—shade from the camper,” said Courtney.

Lt. James Stokes of Port Aransas PD said the decision was made because of the increase in visitors over the years.

“Purpose behind this ordinance is to give beach goers a little more access to the beach," Stokes said. "Over the last several years we’ve seen an increase in our visitors, here locally and we’ve got packed beaches. So, we’re just trying to make sure that everybody has enough space to come and enjoy the beach.”

"We put it sideways, you just get that room. It just makes a lot more sense and everyone enjoys it a lot more. And not everyone is on top of each other as much, you get more space," said Taylor.

stokes says initially they don’t want to punish people who aren't compliant. There are signs at most beach entrances reminding RV owners of the change.

"If we find someone that is not in compliance, Right now, we're trying to do education," Stokes said. "So, we would contact the owner of the RV and explain to them the new ordinance, give them a copy of it, answer any questions they may have about it. And try to get them into compliance with that.

If need be and education has not worked out, Stokes said they can issue a fine up to $500.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.