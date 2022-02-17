New NOAA report projects increased threat from sea level rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new NOAA report projects an increased threat as a century of sea level rise is expected to occur in the next 30 years.

Armon Alex, a local environmental activist says, "the city, we tend to take inspiration from a lot of other successful coastal communities that are doing great work. And I mention that because although we are taking inspiration from them, they have robust Climate Action Plans and we don't".

Alex is a member of the Mayor's Environmental Task Force, but he says he approached the city council as a private citizen. He says though the city is working on other environmental projects, leaders need to begin working on developing a climate action plan.

To read the 2022 Sea Level Rise Technical report, click here. To explore impacts to your specific county along the U.S. coast, click here.

