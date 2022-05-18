New name, logo unveiled for city's water and utilities department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Water Utilities Department unveiled its new name and logo at Tuesday's city council meeting.

It's now called Corpus Christi Water, or CCW.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the department has gone through several names the last three years and hope this one will have a more recognizable brand name.

It's going to be on everything from email signatures, uniforms, work trucks and water towers.

They're now looking for local bidders to help get the logo painted on water towers throughout the city.