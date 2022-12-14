New mural unveiled at The United Way of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of The Coastal Bend unveiled a new mural on Wednesday outside of their offices on Everhart Road.

The artwork was brought to life created by local artist Sandra Gonzalez and Malachy McKinney.

These added improvements have been years in the making and several artists lent a hand.

"We had several community painting days at The Art Center of Corpus Christi and here at The United Way so everybody could get a chance to make their mark on the mural," says the nonprofit’s president Libby Averyt.

“We decided to put something vibrant and colorful here that captures the spirit of South Texas. It would really be an addition not just for our building but for our whole community.“

The artwork was made possible thanks to a generous donation from Kleberg Bank.

The United Way of The Coastal Bend has been operating in our area for over 80 years, serving communities in Corpus Christi all the way to Bee County

