New laser attraction in Beeville hopes to attract people to the city

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to fun in Beeville, there aren’t many options for families, but that’s all changing thanks to a new spooky and fun laser tag facility.

Jerald Cisneros is the general manager of the Bee Family Fun Center. He said that he and his team wanted to bring something new to the city.

“The Smiths took this as a great opportunity to bring something to Beeville,” Cisneros said.

The facility added a new cemetery laser attraction to their building, and though there’s not much to do in Beeville, many residents said they love the idea.

Jeralyn Carrion is a student at Coastal Bend College. She said this was a good weekend getaway for her and her friends.

"It makes it easier cause I don't have to worry about time management, like going an hour out of town just to go have fun. I can just come a block away, and it saves me a whole two hours, and I get my fun in, and it lasts longer,” Carrion said.

About 70% of the construction was contracted by local Beeville businesses. Many said they wanted to attract more people to the area.

“If you want to have parties and stuff, there’s really no space to do it in this town. There’s a park, but those get overwhelming and packed really fast,” she said.

Carrion said this new attraction gives her a reason to be happy to call Beeville home.

“I feel like just having this place open makes kids more productive with their lives because if there was absolutely nothing to do in this town, they’ll just be sitting down doing nothing in their houses,” Carrion said.

The laser tag attraction is open Wednesday through Sunday.

