New house bill will allow students to attend dual enrollment credit classes at no cost in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting this semester, high school students will have no charge for dual enrollment credit classes thanks to Texas state House Bill 8 that was passed earlier this week.

This bill allows high school students to enroll in dual credit classes free of cost.

Maliyah Loy, a Senior at Callalen High School, was paying full price for her dual enrollment credits.

“My parents were having to pay for that, for every class I was enrolled in,” Loy said.

Students who enroll in dual credit classes at Del Mar College will be able to enroll free of cost with the Fast Program.

This new state law provides funding to support every semester credit hour.

“I know personally coming from a family of seven this is going to be a huge help to my parents and a lot of my younger siblings to have the same opportunities if not more than me and my older brother we given,” Loy said.

Del Mar College was offering dual credit hours $33 per semester credit hours.

Now, instead of $33 a credit hour, the college will be receiving $55 a credit hour from the state.

Carol Scott, chairwoman of Del Mar College Board of Regents, said the opportunities are like never before for students because they are now taking a big step in their careers.

“Through that program community colleges across the state are able to provide this to the students, so we are looking to grow our dual credit program so Del Mar College is doing great,” Scott said.

Mark Escamilla, President of Del Mar College, said this program will go a long way lowering the cost of education for students with an associate degree or their common core classes needed for a four year degree.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for this community. Del Mar College is taking the lead in the forefront and offering at at no charge to all students," Escamilla said.

Del Mar College officials hopes this program will encourage more students to enroll into dual enrollment credit classes.

“It is a really great thing that will open doors and giving students the opportunity to that might have been hesitant to take dual credit classes due to the cost, the opportunity to enroll in these classes and get ahead,” Loy said.

