New execution date set for Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson

A judge set October 16 as the new execution date for Robert Roberson. He's on death row for the 2002 murder of his 2-year-old daughter.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX — A Texas death row inmate who narrowly escaped being executed last year has a new execution date set.

An East Texas judge set October 16 as the new execution date for Robert Roberson, 58.
Roberson is on death row for the 2002 murder of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis.

Prosecutors argued during his original trial that the two-year-old had died as a result of shaken baby syndrome.

Shaken Baby Syndrome has largely been discredited by scientists.

Texas passed legislation in 2013 that allows people convicted under the theory to challenge the validity of their cases.

Roberson's legal team argued that the little girl died of complications from pneumonia.
He still has a pending appeal in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

