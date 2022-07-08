New estimate for Bob Hall Pier reconstruction project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bob Hall Pier reconstruction project is going to be more expensive than once thought.

At the city council meeting held on Wednesday, commissioners were disappointed to hear new estimates included $750,000 in design fees which weren't part of the original $26.3 million allocations.

Precinct 4 commissioner Brent Chesney calls the contention a misunderstanding.

"It just got left out, it was a mistake that was made and they owned up for the mistake. it's not going to cost more, we'll just cut some out of the contingency," said Chesney.

"I think where people get confused is it wasn't on a line item. we knew that 25 percent contingency needed to be that high because we knew more services would be coming down," said Nueces County judge Barbara Canales

It turns out. commissioners actually found a way to reduce the fee down to $334,000.

The fee will be paid through the 25 percent contingency fund built into the $26 million budget.

That budget. now up to $28 million. after Chesney and judge, Canales pledged their one million dollar fund through the American rescue plan act.