New emergency center open in Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — The new ER 24/7 in Portland is now open.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the medical center located at 1702 U.S. Highway 181, Suite A-11.

The Corpus Christi Medical Center rebranded the old Northshore facility into the new facility.

ER 24/7 Portland is a full-service emergency care facility.

"This brings emergency care, quality care, exceptional care to the city of Portland and the surrounding communities," said Eric Evans, CEO of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

The Corpus Christi Medical Center is also celebrating 10 years of serving Portland and the surrounding areas.