New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening at former Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay Nike Store in Robstown.

The clinic opens on Monday, Sept. 20, and will be open Monday-Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No appointment is needed, and all doses of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson&Johnson vaccines are available and free to receive.

Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines are available to those 18 and older. Pfizer vaccines are available for those 12 and older, with minors ages 12-17 needing verbal or written parental consent to receive the vaccines.