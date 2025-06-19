New County Road 44 bridge opens in Robstown after two-year wait

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion of the County Road 44 bridge project in the Robstown area, replacing infrastructure that was washed away by heavy rain two years ago.

The new bridge is crucial for the Robstown community, serving both commerce and daily commuters.

"It might seem like a small bridge outside of the rural area but it is a crucial infrastructure, not just for commerce but for people who use this road everyday to get home and to and from work," Joseph Ramirez said.

The rebuilt bridge includes drainage improvements that reduce flooding risk in the Robstown and Calallen areas.

Funding for the project came from Precinct 3 County Commissioner John Marez's office, with the project representing a collaboration between the county, the city of Robstown and Drainage District Number 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

