New team-up improves safety along Coastal Bend evacuation routes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone loves a good team-up, but this recent partnership could prove to be beneficial to emergency first responders across South and Central Texas.

The Coastal Bend Public Radio Coalition, which is an alliance of South Texas first responders, is teaming up with the Lower Colorado River Authority's (LCRA) radio system to improve emergency communications. This will allow first responders to maintain continuous radio coverage during hurricane evacuations and other emergencies outside the Coastal Bend.

According to the LCRA press release, the coalition, which includes first responders from six counties, will be one of the largest public safety emergency communication networks in the state of Texas. When fully operational, the expanded radio system will enable emergency responders to use their radios in more than 57 counties, or about a fifth of Texas.

“Maintaining working communication channels is paramount for first responders, especially during evacuations that can put tens of thousands of people on the road at once,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said. “This network also provides tremendous value to regional law enforcement collaboration efforts. Many criminal enterprises spread across multiple counties, and this enables us to share information quickly and efficiently with our fellow law enforcement officers.”

Through the new agreement with LCRA, the radio coalition’s 10,400 first responders and users will be able to stay connected throughout much of South and Central Texas.

“The large communications umbrella this creates over the region provides interoperability that helps first responders provide mutual aid more quickly in times of need,” Peter Collins, chief information officer for the City of Corpus Christi said. “We’re excited about the expansion and look forward to other first responders joining as well.”

Coalition members include:



City of Corpus Christi

City of Kingsville

Brooks, Kleberg, Nueces and San Patricio County Sheriffs departments

The Port of Corpus Christi

City of Port Aransas

Portland Police Departments

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority

“The Coastal Bend Radio Coalition shares LCRA’s commitment to safety and community service,” LCRA Executive Vice President of Enterprise Resources Stephen Kellicker said. “We look forward to working together for the public good for years to come."

