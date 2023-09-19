New city ordinances for pet owners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's city council meeting, council members addressed new measures that will hopefully help tackle the stray animal problem in the city, as well as control aggressive pets.

The city will now be enforcing that all cats and dogs have to be spayed or neutered within the city limits and that pet owners will have the option to purchase an intact permit to opt-out, at a cost.

Beatriz Suarez, who has lived near Holly Road for over twelve years, said there has always been an issue regarding her neighbors with aggressive dogs attacking cats or mail workers.

"It’s scary, especially because there is little kids in the neighborhood. You don’t know if one of them is going to do. If they are killing cats, you do not know if they are going to hurt kids. Hopefully not," Suarez said.

Willam Cox, the Interim Director of Animal Care Services presented these measures with hopes of tackling the issue.

"The changes that they made they were all to foster an environment where there is more responsible pet ownership and reduce pet overpopulation," Cox said.

Cox also said when a dog is deemed aggressive or dangerous, owners are required to purchase a collar leash and dangerous aggressive signs for their homes from animal services averaging a total cost of $45.

The new ordinance which goes into effect October 1st, also requires all cats and dogs within the city limits to be spayed or neutered.

The ordinance also offers pet owners the option to purchase an intact permit, which is a waiver for those who don't want to serialize their pets.

That permit costs $50.

Cox said the department is increasing their resources to tackle strays across the city.

"Right now we are in a reactive state we are very fortunate the council has approved additional personal so we are going to be able to put some more officers on the ground we have a couple of new trucks and vehicles coming in," Cox said.

