New changes to the Corpus Christi City Council

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a final farewell for some members of the Corpus Christi city council.

On Tuesday, city leaders said their goodbyes to At-Large council member John Martinez, District 1 representative Billy Lerma, District 2 representative Ben Molina, and District 4 representative Greg Smith.

All four departed from council following the November election.

Each outgoing member was presented with a gift from the city and shared their final words of gratitude.

As the city said goodbye, they also welcomed new faces.

Sylvia Campos and Jim Klein were sworn in to office.

Campos now represents District 2 and Klein oversees an at-large seat.

Councilman Everett Roy, who has served in previous terms on the board, now represents District 1.

Newly elected District 4 representative Dan Suckley ran without opposition.

Also sworn in were returning incumbents Mayor Paulette Guajardo, at-large councilmembers Michael Hunter and Mike Pusley, District 3 representative Roland Barrera and District 5 representative Gil Hernandez.