New CCIA technology makes TSA check-in a little faster

A new scanner has been installed at the Corpus Christi International Airport that will help speed up the security process for travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) new Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) scanners eliminate the need to show TSA agents boarding passes.

The scanners can match a traveler's identification with their flight information in "near" real-time by locating the traveler's flight detail, according to a City of Corpus Christi press release issued on Wednesday.

"This means no more fumbling with your cell phone screens or flight documents, which improves the overall experience at the security checkpoint," CCIA Director of Aviation Kevin Smith said.

The forms of acceptable identification provided to the TSA agents includes a driver's license, passport, U.S. Department of Defense I.D. card and/or permanent resident card.

A complete list of acceptable identification can be found on the TSA website

CAT works by being linked to the Secure Flight Database, which confirms the traveler's flight details, making sure they are ticketed for travel that day.

Passengers must still check in with their airline and will need a boarding pass at the gate.