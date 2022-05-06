New business gets chilly reception

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held this morning for a pretty cool business.

It's called "Keep It Cold Rentals & Sales".

The California-based business will manufacture, rent and sell refrigerator and freezer trailers here in Corpus Christi.

Larry Klein, the founder and C.E.O. of the company, operates another business in California.

He says, "I needed some cold rooms for my other business so I designed them and built them and then everybody wanted to buy my units so I said let's start another business. Literally it was just entrepreneurial spirit."

His company, Keep It Cold, now manufactures and distributes refrigerated trailers and freezer trailers for seasonal and temporary use by companies.

Klein says, "Various businesses rent them, florists rent them for seasonal demands like on Mother's day, they'll rent them just to keep the flowers safe, make so many floral, or Valentines day. Restaurants use it, also on seasonal demands. 4th of July barbecue places will rent this because they can't keep up with the demand or they might have a remodel or repair."

His company has already done business locally.

Last summer the City of Corpus Christi rented some of his cold storage trailers to store Covid 19 vaccines.

Klein says, "We call ourselves the cold remendy. If you need something, you need to keep something cold that you don't know what to do because your refrigerator broke or you have to store it, you can give us a call and we'll help you with short term or long term storage needs."

The company also has dealers in Dallas, Fort worth, and San Antonio.

Klein plans to open dealerships in Houston and Austin.

