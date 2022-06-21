New bomb detection dog on duty in San Patricio

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — After eight years of service, San Patricio county sheriff’s office has retired their 10-year-old bomb detection canine, Bak.

His new replacement is ready to get to work. Through a $12,000 donation from Phillips 66, the San Patricio sheriff's department was able to purchase Roky, a two-year-old, explosives detection canine.

Roky was trained in Boerne, Texas but was born in the Czech Republic and receives all his commands in Czech.

Bomb or explosive detection canines have been used by law enforcement officers for decades. These service dogs are able to identify scents in several common explosive materials with their sensitive noses.

“We take any type of threat in our community very seriously, and to have a dog that specializes in detecting explosive materials during a threat is critical in an area heavy with industry,” shared Sheriff Oscar Rivera of San Patricio County. “We’re very thankful to Phillips 66 for their donation to our department.”

Kasey Brown, Ingleside Area Supervisor at Phillips 66, said “All of us at Phillips 66 are happy to fill a need within the county and partner with the Sheriff’s Office,” shared.

“Focusing on the safety of the communities where we operate is important to our business and we’re pleased to present this check today.”

