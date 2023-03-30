New basketball court at Richard Milburn Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Students at Richard Milburn Academy located on 3512 South Staples Street, can now enjoy their new on campus basketball court. A ribbon cutting was held Monday morning to celebrate the court’s opening. The new addition to the campus was made possible thanks to donations from Frost Bank and Epic Brokers.

“We ensure charters schools,” says Joffrey Clark , President of Epic Brokers. “With RMA, they’re a great partner. With their help, we’ve been able to donate and help the organization as it’s growing and meeting the needs of the community.”

Superintendent for R.M.A Armard Anderson tells us they've been around for over twenty years, moving to their current location three years ago.

"We found this building here which was an old, abandoned movie theatre “ says Anderson. “We had this grand idea to convert it into a school and it turned out to be a beautiful project.”

Anderson adds they wanted to further enhance their campus not only for their students but for the community as well. R.M.A. Public Schools focuses on credit recovery and accelerated learning, giving students a second chance to earn their diploma.