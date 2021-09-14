CORPUS CHRISTI. TEXAS — On Tuesday, the City of Corpus Christi welcomed the newest member of their leadership team.

Andrea Gardner was appointed the new assistant city manager following a local and national recruitment search.

Gardner will oversee Parks and Recreation, Neighborhood Services, Planning and Environmental Services, Libraries, and the Office of Economic Development.

Before her current role, Gardner has served as the City Manager for Watauga, Texas, and the Assistant City Manager and the City Manager for the City of Copperas Cove, Texas.

Gardner has a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Houston Clear Lake and is a Certified Public Manager.