New arrest made in the Halloween Motel 6 murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A third arrest has been made in the murder case that occurred on Halloween at the Southside Motel 6 in 2022.

23-year-old, Infant Reyes was arrested in Houston on Tuesday and is now at the Nueces County Jail.

Reyes is charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The victim, Gabriel Rodriguez (46), was found dead between two SUVs. The police report states that there were a total of four suspects, one female and three males.

Currently, 34-year-old Rodney O. Neal Runnels and 31-year-old Roman Vargas have also been charged with murder.

This is a developing story we will keep you updated on the latest.