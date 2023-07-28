Residents at The Retreat Apartments wake up to find their car tires stolen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents at The Retreat Apartments woke up to an unfortunate surprise on Wednesday.

“The back end was on the floor, front end was on like two patio bricks. Wasn’t even full cinder blocks,” resident Ryan Morton said.

Morton found his car completely stripped of its tires and spent the morning trying to figure out how no one heard or saw anything.

“My car was parked really close to the next car. I don’t even know how they got in, get in and out and nobody noticing anything at all,” he said.

He later learned he wasn’t the only victim.

“Looking around, trying to call the cops, figure out what’s going on and another lady came over and said her husband’s truck was also theft. And then, another guy came over too. So, three total vehicles stolen, just like that,” he said.

Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed that three reports for stolen tires were made from that area. They also confirmed that arrests were made for stealing rims and tires at a neighborhood close by.

It isn’t clear if they all happened the same night or are connected.

“Now, I had to buy a whole new set of tires, rims and out quite a bit of money….It was almost two grand,” Morton said.

Now, Morton said paranoia may set in because there’s no telling what else could happen to his property over night.

“I got wheel locks on the car now. But still, every morning I'm kind of wondering, "Is my car going to be there? Is it going to have all the tires?" It’s not a good feeling to have,” Morton said.

Morton said after making a police report, police didn't come check out the scene.

Residents at The Retreat received a letter from the complex management on Thursday. It stated they are aware of the tire thefts and wanted to make everyone else aware while providing safety tips. The letter also stated that as far as management knows, the suspects in the tire thefts were arrested.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.