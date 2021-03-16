Neighbors react to possible increased security at Cole Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With talks of extra security being implemented at Cole Park, a few residents across the street from the park said the crime at Cole Park itself doesn't affect them much, but extra security at the park could help resolve some of the issues around the neighborhood.

One of those issues that was brought up by residents was drunk driving. Some residents like Aaron Higley said partying and reckless driving could lower with increased security at the park.

“This is a pretty good drag for people partying and stuff like that and that does happen a lot. Street lights get taken out…trees and stuff like that…so ya it is danger,” Higley said.

However, some neighborhoods are already protected by watch groups.

"We have a fairly active neighborhood watch group that keeps an eye out on everything around the neighborhood but with the crowd that comes down to the park….it would really be beneficial,” Buddy Royall, a resident across the street from the park, said.

Another concern that was brought up was homelessness, but Russell Turpin who lives across the street from Cole Park, said the homeless aren’t the ones causing trouble at Cole Park.

"I have no reason to think that they are the ones involved in any of the troubles or difficulties. That seems to be people who are coming to the park in cars,” Turpin said.

Some residents said that increased lighting as well as the extra security would help detract crime from the park.

