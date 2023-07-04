Neighbors raise concerns about animals next door

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Westside, Corpus Christi neighborhood on Sarita Street, several residents have expressed their concerns about the conditions the neighbor's dogs are living in.

One resident, who preferred to stay anonymous, tells us this issue has been going on for months.

“The dog was crying and moaning like he was in pain,” the resident said.

One property has four dogs; a husky and a pit bull with three puppies caged up and as witnessed by KRIS 6 News, the animals had very little water or food in their bowls.

“No water, no food, nothing. They have that small, young husky in a cage with no movement whatsoever. They have the momma, that is all bones, with her puppies too,” the resident said.

The owner of the dogs reached out to KRIS 6, stating the dogs were healthy and in good condition.

The owner also said the pit bull was in the condition it was in because it had just given birth.

Under state law, dogs must have a large enough shelter to be able to move and fully lie down.

Also, dogs can’t be restrained outside without someone nearby unless they have suitable shelter, water, and shade.

“It makes me mad. No animal deserves to live like that, especially in this heat, This heat index of 110,115, 120. I mean, you can’t have an animal like that, That’s inhumane,“ the resident said.

