NEC Co-op Energy supporting Coastal Bend teachers with supply grants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — NEC Co-op Energy, a Texas-based utility cooperative, is reaching out to support teachers and alleviate the financial stress of supplying their classrooms.

Through their "Supply-A-Teacher" program, eligible educators who are members of NEC Co-op Energy have the chance to receive grants ranging from $500 to $2,500 to benefit their classrooms and students.

"We've all been in classrooms and seen at times where there's not quite enough teaching material for the students. Pens, pencils, crayons, other type stuff or even helping on field trips. We want to help that need," Chief Retail Officer Frank Wilson said.

To qualify for the grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:



Be a member of NEC Co-op Energy and be able to provide their account number

Be the account holder, spouse, or dependent residing in the same household

Provide proof of residence, such as a utility bill, driver's license, school documents, or other valid documentation

Demonstrate current school educator status with a school ID badge or equivalent documentation

The online application process for the "Supply-A-Teacher" program opened on July 31, 2023, and closes on Sept. 29, 2023.

NEC Co-op Energy is set to announce the recipients of these grants during the first week of October. The award categories include:



Five grants of $500 each

Five grants of $750 each

Five grants of $1,000 each

Five grants of $1,500 each

Five grants of $2,500 each

In addition to the financial support, the selected teachers will receive recognition on NEC Co-op Energy's social media platforms, website, and in the Texas Co-op Power magazine. They will also be personally honored at NEC Co-op Energy's headquarters in an event scheduled for this fall.

Teachers who received these grants expressed their gratitude for the much-needed support. The "Supply-A-Teacher" program exemplifies NEC Co-op Energy's commitment to strengthening local communities and supporting education.

For more information and updates on NEC Co-op Energy's initiatives, visit their website.

