NCSO Prisoner Transport Bus Will Not Be Used to Transport Immigrants

Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 25, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the situation on border continues, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper was asked by U.S. Border Patrol if a prisoner transport bus could be used to take undocumented immigrants from the border to Nueces and Kleberg Counties.

"The human trafficking aspect of this is not something that the Nueces County Sheriff's office needs to be involved in," Hooper said. " If the Federal government is participating in this aspect by moving people across the state and the country they can do it on their own." He Added.

Hooper also said most of these immigrants are trafficked through Mexico until they reach the United states.

" They're taking those people that were trafficked through Mexico at a cost and we are now on this side, the federal government is now completing the human trafficking process by relocating them." he said

