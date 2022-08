A natural gas tank exploded near the Butter Churn restaurant in Aransas Pass on Thursday.

Aransas Pass Fire Marshal Nate Borrego said the call in at around 6 p.m. for a natural gas tank explosion on Marshall Lane.

The tank was empty when it blew, Borrego said.

Three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No property was damaged in the explosion -- investigators still are looking into what exactly caused the explosion.