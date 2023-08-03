Natural gas pipeline impacts cow pasture at Knolle Dairy Farms

SANDIA, TX — Over at the Knolle Dairy Farms, cows are losing their way in their own home.

Joe Knolle, the president of farms, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline LLC. The agreement allows the pipeline company to install natural gas pipelines through a large amount of Knolle's property in Sandia, Texas.

But in that agreement, the company agreed to have an entry for the cows every 500 feet, which Knolle said hasn't happened.

"This project is being executed in a manner that is placing our livestock in peril and compromising the ability to conduct our normal business," Knolle said.

He told KRIS 6 News that there isn't a good line of communication. Originally, the project was supposed to kick off in September or October.

He said that just 10 days ago, over three miles of pipeline were installed without any notice. He added that the cows are overly stressed, having to learn a new way to get around.

"The cows, although there might be a break in the line, say a couple of thousand feet down the road or something, they don't know where it's at. They cannot get in their minds that they actually have to travel backward," he said.

The cows have to go around multiple barriers or cross fences to get to what they've always known as a straight shot. He said six of his cows have died, and although he can't prove it is because of the pipelines—there are tapes and hazards that are made out of plastic, and some of his cows have eaten them.

But that's not the only issue he is facing— the farm is also having issues maintaining the grass that his cows depend on for food. He said contractors cut his irrigation lines.

When those lines are cut off, there is no way for them to get water to their crops, and the heat also doesn't help the situation.

"We've had to fight to be able to even put water on our crops, and the people on the property keep on cutting our irrigation lines and flooding themselves out of their own easement," he added.

The law firm representing Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline sent a cease and desist letter to Knolle Farms at the end of June. In the letter, the law firm stated that Knolle is breaking the easement agreement they signed that allows them to construct that pipeline.

Joe Knolle

We tried to reach out to Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline for comment, but they have not gotten back to us.

Knolle said there needs to be an easier way for the cows to be able to get back to the barn. He hopes for a solution to be found soon as many neighbors are also being affected by the pipelines.

