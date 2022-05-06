National Small Business Week: McNabb Microfarm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National Small Business Week is celebrated during the first week of May every year. KRIS 6 Sunrise is celebrating local small businesses all week.

McNabb Microfarm is serving up the freshest food possible. Last April, Ryan McNabb started the business in Corpus Christi.

He said he wanted to start his own garden, and didn't want to work for a big company.

So he created his own garden to grow and sell fresh fruits, vegetables and micro greens.

All of their products are grown to order and pesticide free. McNabb handles a lot of the growing, but said the business is a family affair.

“I'd be lying if I was able to tell you I did this all by myself,” he said. “I had a massive amount of help from my wife. She did a lot of the marketing. She deserves all of the credit to that too.”

You can find McNabb fruits, vegetables and micro greens at the Grow Local Farmers Market.

They also offer deliveries to local restaurants and businesses, and even to your home with their subscription service, you can find more by clicking here.