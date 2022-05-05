National Small Business Week: Billy Ellis Catering & Baked Goods

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — National Small Business Week is celebrated during the first week of May every year. KRIS 6 Sunrise is celebrating local small businesses all week. Billy Ellis owns a catering and baked goods company in Aransas Pass.

"We can Bar B Q with Bubba or cut cake with the queen," he said.

Ellis said he's been cooking since he was a kid and professionally for over 40 years. He said everything he prepares is made from scratch, something the customers appreciate.

"The best part is seeing the smile on people's faces after they eat something tasty when the room gets real quiet when they are eating quiet says it all." he said.

Ellis said the fried shrimp are bought locally and prepared the way his grandfather taught him to do it. They also offer daily specials, you can find them by clicking here.

