One woman dies in NAS Drive traffic accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman is dead following a traffic accident on NAS Drive at Webb in Flour Bluff.

Corpus Christi Police Department lieutenant Colby Burris said the accident, which happened at about 3 p.m. Monday, was the result of one vehicle failing to observe the right-of-way to the other at a stop sign.

He was unable to say which vehicle caused the accident, and didn't believe alcohol played a factor

He also said one woman died in the accident, but was unable to identify her since her next of kin had not been notified.

He said two other people involved in the accident did not have serious injuries.

"The stops signs are there for a reason," he said. "They’re there to protect you and protect the other people, so you know, just be aware of what’s going on around you on the road. Keep your eyes on the road, and when you’re at a 'Stop' sign, stop – make sure that the intersection is clear before you proceed into it because it can be pretty dire consequences."

