NAS Corpus Christi honors 9/11 victims with remembrance ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders and service members gathered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Wednesday to remember the 2,996 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The ceremony at NAS Corpus Christi Fire Station 1 featured a rare piece of the World Trade Center Twin Towers and included personal reflections from those who witnessed the tragedy unfold 24 years ago.

NASCC Installation Security Officer Kojiro Thomas recalled being in high school when the attacks occurred. "I was walking through the halls. The TV's were on," Thomas said.

NASCC Command Master Chief Carlos Gonzalez was at home when his wife woke him with news of the unfolding events. "I remember my wife trying to wake me up because we had an early day. My wife was coming to the bed watching Today Show or Good Morning America, and she was like, something is happening in New York City," Gonzalez said.

NASCC Safety Manager Ken Peden said the moment became clear when the second plane hit. "We saw the news that an airplane hit the tower. As soon as we saw that a second airplane hit, I knew that we were under attack," Peden said.

The emotional impact of that day remains with those who witnessed it. "I was heart sick. You can't imagine the pain and suffering that these families have went through," Peden said.

The ceremony emphasized remembrance and gratitude for first responders.

"Being here to remember those that served and sacrificed, but also to give thanks to the personnel that are still out there that are serving as first responders to our nation and community, it's just very humbling to be here and we appreciate everything they do," Thomas said.

Gonzalez stressed the importance of preserving the memory of Sept. 11. "Remember and don't forget this. We're the keepers of tradition, we're the keepers of heritage. It's our job to remember this," he said.

Peden honored the sacrifice of first responders who died that day. "First responders they run to danger to protect their fellow citizens, and no greater love has a man that he gave his life for his friend," he said.

Organizers said the event serves as a reminder for the community to never forget and honor the sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001.

