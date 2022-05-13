Nancy Sulik's Ballet Academy of Corpus Christi opens for estate sale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the Ballet Academy of Corpus Christi will open its doors one last time.

An estate sale two months in the making will sell everything from tutus to tambourines.

"Nancy can’t teach anymore, and so the family wants to see all this back on the stage," said Jeff Brown, the estate sale coordinator. "So, we want don’t want to really let it go, but we do want to see this building turned into a studio once again.”

The academy's estate sale is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Many memories lie within the walls of the 50-year-old institution.

The Ballet Academy first opened its doors in the 1970s. The owner, Nancy Sulik, taught all the dancers, but she has lived with dementia for more than a year.

Now the family is ready for a final curtain call.

"I'm just happy to have this opportunity to see the work she's done and see the impact she's had on Corpus Christi," said her grandson Jack. "It’s just amazing to me."

Brown said the money raised will go right back to the family: Some of it will be used for Nancy Sulik's medical expenses as her dementia progresses.

The items up for sale can be viewed here.