Mustang Beach Airport renovations set to take flight in the coming months

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mustang Beach Airport in Port Aransas is finally taking flight after renovations were postponed due to Hurricane Harvey six years ago.

Port Aransas City Manager David Parsons will be overseeing the $5 million project.

"In 2009 we went to the state and said "hey we would like to expand the airport's lease and acquire this 35 acres for future expansion of the airport", so that was kind of the kickoff," Parsons said.

The airport expansions will include more hangar space for planes, a runway safety area, and a run-up at the end of the existing taxiway.

These renovations will make it safer and easier for pilots who take off and land at the Mustang Beach Airport.

One of the reasons for the renovations is the lack of hangar space for planes.

"So it'll be the first time we'll be able to access this land with a plane and we'll be able to expand the transient parking and hangar space. So, we're really excited about that. That's probably the biggest issue that we've had is we're out of hangar space," Parsons said.

In addition to being beneficial for the pilots, the expansions will also be an asset to Port Aransas, as more planes will be able to travel to and from there.

"It's a great amenity to be able to expand this so that more hangar opportunities will be available and people with planes will be able to come down," Parsons said.

The renovations are federally funded, and the city matched the funding at 5%, adding up to $500,000.

"It's federal dollars that go to the state, to be distributed throughout the state, the state of Texas airport system," Parsons said.

The Mustang Beach Airport renovations are expected to be complete over the next six months.

