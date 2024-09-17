Musician gives a taste of Fiddler's Fest in Sinton city meeting

SINTON, TX — A chamber of commerce meeting typically consists of a discussion about the local economy. But for the city of Sinton on Monday, Sept. 16, the usual agenda was interrupted by a special guest — a local fiddler.

After a 30-year hiatus, "Fiddler's Fest" will return to the San Patricio Fairgrounds on Sept. 20. The Sinton Chamber of Commerce, looking to promote the event, asked a local fiddler to perform at its meeting.

"The last Fiddler's Fest was in 2023, this year we're making it even bigger," Sinton Chamber of Commerce President Esteban Guerra said.

Before 2023, Fiddler's Fest had been dormant for decades. It began in 1952 as a state-wide competition for fiddlers across Texas. Attendance decreased in the later years, but the Sinton Chamber of Commerce was pleased with the turnout last year and decided to expand it for 2024.

"I grew up here so it's great to see my community and town grow more," Guerra said. "When we start to see those people come into the community and those businesses grow, that makes these events bigger every year."

Along with the fiddling competition, there will be an annual pitmaster cook-off. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a proclamation making it a "state championship event." They will also feature a live performance from "Red," the Taylor Swift cover band.

Along with live music and food vendors, there will be giveaways for prizes like a vacation to Orlando, Florida.

Fiddler's Fest starts on Sept. 20 at noon and runs through the night of Sept. 21. For more information visit the Sinton Fiddler's Fest Facebook page.