CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office reported that 20-year-old Paul Villarreal turned himself in on Monday night at 11 p.m. and will be charged with murder.

Villarreal allegedly shot a 22-year-old male on Burney Drive early Sunday morning near "The Ranch" on Everhart Road.

The victim has not been identified pending an autopsy from the Nueces County Medical Examiner.

