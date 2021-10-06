Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Municipal Court trials to be held at the American Bank Center

items.[0].image.alt
FILE PHOTO
American Bank Center
American Bank Center
Posted at 5:20 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 19:14:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center will hold jury trials for the Corpus Christi Municipal Court.

They will hold trials starting Monday, October 25 through November 5, 2021. The jury trials will be in Room 225.

City officials said defendants, witnesses, attorneys, prosecutors, and court staff will all have to wear masks and will be required to appear at 8:30 a.m., with summoned jurors expected to appear at 9:30 a.m.

As part of the court's ongoing measures to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 disease, all participants will be required to submit a pre-screening questionnaire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education