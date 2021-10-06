Municipal Court trials to be held at the American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center will hold jury trials for the Corpus Christi Municipal Court.

They will hold trials starting Monday, October 25 through November 5, 2021. The jury trials will be in Room 225.

City officials said defendants, witnesses, attorneys, prosecutors, and court staff will all have to wear masks and will be required to appear at 8:30 a.m., with summoned jurors expected to appear at 9:30 a.m.

As part of the court's ongoing measures to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 disease, all participants will be required to submit a pre-screening questionnaire.

